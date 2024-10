Martin was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Martin made 19 appearances in the NHL last year between Columbus and Carolina, and he logged a 7-9-2 record, 3.30 GAA and .889 save percentage. He'll rejoin the Hurricanes ahead of Monday's game against the Canucks, but it seems unlikely that he'll see much playing time as long as Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov are healthy.