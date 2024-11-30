Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Martin News: Chased from net after two periods

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 5:05pm

Martin allowed five goals on 28 shots in two periods of action Saturday in a 6-0 loss to Florida. Yaniv Perets surrendered one goal on seven shots in relief.

Carolina didn't show up Saturday, and Martin has been struggling. He has surrendered 10 goals in his last two outings, both of which were losses against the Panthers. At this point, Martin is a challenging goaltender to trust, and the Hurricanes may need to search for a veteran option to help between the pipes if injuries to Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) continue to linger.

