Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Expected starter Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Martin is set to start at home against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin has a 2-2-1 record, 3.40 GAA and .854 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. He allowed four goals on 19 shots en route to a 6-4 victory over Dallas in his last start Monday. The Rangers have an impressive 12-7-1 record and rank 11th offensively with 3.35 goals per game, but they're on a three-game losing streak.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now