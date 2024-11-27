Spencer Martin News: Expected starter Wednesday

Martin is set to start at home against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin has a 2-2-1 record, 3.40 GAA and .854 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. He allowed four goals on 19 shots en route to a 6-4 victory over Dallas in his last start Monday. The Rangers have an impressive 12-7-1 record and rank 11th offensively with 3.35 goals per game, but they're on a three-game losing streak.