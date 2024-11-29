Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Facing Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Martin will be between the home pipes versus Florida on Friday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin will make his third straight start as Frederik Andersen (knee surgery) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are out of action. Martin is 3-2-1 with a 3.33 GAA and an .856 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Yaniv Perets will back up Martin on Friday.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
