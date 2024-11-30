Spencer Martin News: Going back-to-back

Martin will protect the road goal in Florida on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Martin will play both ends of a back-to-back series with the Panthers as he allowed five goals on 29 shots Friday in a 6-3 loss. Martin is 3-3-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .850 save percentage this season. The 29-year-old will be backed up by Yaniv Perets as Frederik Andersen (knee surgery) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are out of action.