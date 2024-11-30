Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Martin News: Going back-to-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Martin will protect the road goal in Florida on Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Martin will play both ends of a back-to-back series with the Panthers as he allowed five goals on 29 shots Friday in a 6-3 loss. Martin is 3-3-1 with a 3.62 GAA and an .850 save percentage this season. The 29-year-old will be backed up by Yaniv Perets as Frederik Andersen (knee surgery) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) are out of action.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
