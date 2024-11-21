Fantasy Hockey
Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Set to guard road net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Martin is expected to start on the road against the Devils on Thursday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Martin has a 1-1-0 record, 2.79 GAA and .891 save percentage in three outings in 2024-25. He posted a 24-save shutout over Ottawa in his last start Saturday. The Devils rank eighth offensively with 3.43 goals per game, so they are likely to be a challenging adversary.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
