Spencer Martin News: Shuts out Bridgeport
Martin posted a 22-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.
Martin is now 3-6-2 on the year at the AHL level, though two of those wins have come via shutout. He's added a 3.23 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 games for the Wolf Pack. Martin will likely remain with Hartford unless Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Martin See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2837 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 2342 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1946 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 1253 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Spencer Martin See More