Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Shuts out Bridgeport

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Martin posted a 22-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Martin is now 3-6-2 on the year at the AHL level, though two of those wins have come via shutout. He's added a 3.23 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 games for the Wolf Pack. Martin will likely remain with Hartford unless Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets sidelined.

Spencer Martin
New York Rangers
