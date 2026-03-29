Spencer Stastney headshot

Spencer Stastney News: Losing playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Stastney was scratched for the fourth game in a row in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Stastney has been scratched seven times in March. It appears Ty Emberson has picked up the slack on the blue line for now, though he's far from secure to stay in the lineup. Stastney has gone 13 contests without a point, leaving him stuck at 10 points, 56 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 66 appearances between Edmonton and Nashville this season. Stastney has just one point, a goal, in 36 games for the Oilers, despite his average ice time of 16:02 being 1:10 more per game than he saw with the Predators prior to a December trade.

Spencer Stastney
Edmonton Oilers
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