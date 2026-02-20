Stanislav Skorvanek News: Decent work in relief Friday

Skorvanek stopped 15 of 17 shots in relief during Slovakia's 6-2 loss to the United States in the Olympic semifinals Friday.

Skorvanek has spent most of the tournament as a backup behind Samuel Hlavaj, although he started in the 3-2 win over Italy on Feb. 13. Skorvanek should revert to his No. 2 role behind Hlavaj in the bronze-medal game against Finland on Saturday.