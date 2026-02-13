Stanislav Skorvanek News: Making Olympic debut Friday
Skorvanek will defend the Slovakian crease versus Italy on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Slovakia will give Samuel Hlavaj a breather after Hlavaj was outstanding in allowing only one goal on 40 shots in a 4-1 upset win over Finland on Wednesday. Skorvanek has played the last two seasons with Hradec Kralove of the Czech League, posting a 24-14-0 record, with a 1.95 GAA and a ,923 save percentage in 39 appearances.
