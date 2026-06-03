Stanislav Svozil headshot

Stanislav Svozil News: Headed overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Svozil agreed to terms on a contract with Czech club HC Kometa Brno on Wednesday, per Honza Zoufal of EliteProspects.

Svozil is a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Jackets could still give him a qualifying offer to retain his NHL rights. Still, the 23-year-old defenseman looks set to continue his career overseas after spending the last three seasons playing exclusively with AHL Cleveland. Before making the jump to North America, Svozil played for Brno most recently back in 2020-21.

Stanislav Svozil
Columbus Blue Jackets
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