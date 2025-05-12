Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Matteau headshot

Stefan Matteau News: Ending playing career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 9:41am

Matteau announced Monday that he was hanging up his skates.

Matteau was limited to just 15 minor-league games for AHL Cleveland this year, in which he generated two goals and five assists. Selected by the Devils with the 29th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago native logged 92 contests at the NHL level for the Devils, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Blue Jackets and Avalanche. In those appearances, the 31-year-old tallied six goals, five helpers and 41 PIM.

Stefan Matteau
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
