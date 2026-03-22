Stefan Noesen Injury: Officially done for season
Noesen (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Sunday.
Noesen had surgery on his knee back in January. There was hope that he might be able to make it back in time to contribute this year, but that possibility has been officially ruled out. The 33-year-old will officially wrap up his 2025-26 campaign with three goals, four assists, 33 penalty minutes, 33 hits and 15 blocked shots in 38 games.
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