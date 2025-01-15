Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Noesen

Stefan Noesen Injury: Unavailable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Noesen (illness) won't join the Devils on the road, which rules him out for Thursday's tilt in Toronto, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

After that game, the Devils will return home to host Philadelphia on Saturday. Noesen has 17 goals, 28 points, 21 PIM and 94 hits in 45 outings in 2024-25. Kurtis MacDermid might make a second straight appearance Thursday because of Noesen's absence.

Stefan Noesen
New Jersey Devils

