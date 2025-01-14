Stefan Noesen Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Noesen (illness) won't play versus the Panthers on Tuesday.

Noesen is set to miss his first game of the season. The 31-year-old has been massive in a middle-six role this season, earning 17 goals and 11 assists over 45 contests, with 11 of his 28 points coming on the power play. Tomas Tatar and Paul Cotter are likely to pick up extra minutes, while Kurtis MacDermid figures to be in the lineup to cover for Noesen's absence.