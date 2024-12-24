Stefan Noesen News: Adds insurance tally

Noesen scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Noesen has scored in three of the last four games. His goal Monday stretched the Devils' lead to 4-0. The 31-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 25 points, 83 shots on net, 85 hits, 21 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 37 appearances. Noesen is getting time on the second line and second power-play unit, so he should be rostered in most formats, especially those that count hits.