Stefan Noesen News: Adds power-play helper

Noesen logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Noesen ended a four-game dry spell with the helper. The 31-year-old is up to 31 points through 54 outings this season, and he's earned 13 of his points on the power play. He's added 118 shots on net, 106 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-4 rating. Noesen's blend of depth scoring fueled by the man advantage along with physicality is a bit unique, but it plays well enough in most fantasy formats.