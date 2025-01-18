Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Noesen headshot

Stefan Noesen News: Back in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 7:30am

Noesen (illness) will return to the lineup versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Noesen missed two games due to the illness. The 31-year-old has already a career-high 17 goals in 45 appearances, including eight goals on the power play. Noesen has 94 hits and 99 shots on goal. as he is also well on his way to career highs in the two categories. The Devils have some game-time decisions to make, as to who is coming out of the lineup, as the flu-bug is apparently running through the team.

Stefan Noesen
New Jersey Devils
