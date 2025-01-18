Stefan Noesen News: Back in lineup Saturday

Noesen (illness) will return to the lineup versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Noesen missed two games due to the illness. The 31-year-old has already a career-high 17 goals in 45 appearances, including eight goals on the power play. Noesen has 94 hits and 99 shots on goal. as he is also well on his way to career highs in the two categories. The Devils have some game-time decisions to make, as to who is coming out of the lineup, as the flu-bug is apparently running through the team.