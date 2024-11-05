Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Noesen headshot

Stefan Noesen News: Buries lone shot Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:20am

Noesen scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Noesen has struggled at times with his consistency on a game-to-game basis, but he's showing signs of turning things into the right direction. He's cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, tallying three goals and one assist over that span. On the season, the 31-year-old has six goals and seven assists across 15 appearances, with four of those points (two goals, two helpers) coming in the power play.

Stefan Noesen
New Jersey Devils
