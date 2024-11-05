Stefan Noesen News: Buries lone shot Monday

Noesen scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Noesen has struggled at times with his consistency on a game-to-game basis, but he's showing signs of turning things into the right direction. He's cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four appearances, tallying three goals and one assist over that span. On the season, the 31-year-old has six goals and seven assists across 15 appearances, with four of those points (two goals, two helpers) coming in the power play.