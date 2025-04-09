Stefan Noesen News: Eclipses 40-point mark

Noesen scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out five hits in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins.

Noesen scored the first of two goals that New Jersey would put in the back of the net across 19 seconds in the middle of the second period. Overall, the 32-year-old forward has 21 goals, 40 points and 159 shots on net in 76 games this season. Noesen's hot start to the season and increased role on New Jersey's power play helped him set a new career high in points this year. He's been heating up offensively with eight points in his last 14 games and has solid fantasy value in deeper leagues for the remainder of the regular season.