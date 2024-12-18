Stefan Noesen News: Ends slump with goal Tuesday

Noesen scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Noesen snapped a six-game pointless drought, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 14, with a power-play tally in this comfortable win for the Devils. Noesen has generated most of his fantasy value as a scorer, as he has 14 goals and 23 points this season. Those 14 goals are a career-high mark for the veteran, who is on pace to have personal best numbers by the All-Star break, if not sooner.