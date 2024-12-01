Stefan Noesen News: Lights lamp twice Saturday

Noesen scored two power-play goals in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

With the Devils down 4-2 headed into the third period, Noesen tried to spark a comeback with his fifth and sixth power-play tallies of the season. The 31-year-old is already one short of his career high in that category, a mark he set in 2022-23 with the Hurricanes, and his 13 goals in only 27 games also leaves him one shy of tying the career high he established over 81 contests in 2023-24.