Stefan Noesen News: Mixed results in overtime win

Noesen scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-4 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Noesen has three goals and two assists over his last eight contests. He came back from taking one game off for rest when he sat out Sunday versus the Islanders. Noesen has seen top-six minutes recently and has 22 goals, 19 assists, 15 power-play points, 165 shots on net, 152 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 78 appearances this year.