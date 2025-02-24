Stefan Noesen News: Nets PP goal Sunday

Noesen scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Noesen snapped an eight-game scoring drought with his power-play goal in the third period, giving him 19 tallies on the year. The 32-year-old veteran has 32 points on the season, and all signs point to him ending the 2024-25 campaign with career-best numbers in several categories. It's worth noting that he's scored 10 of his 19 goals in the power play, where he's found success as a net-front presence.