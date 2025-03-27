Stefan Noesen News: Reaches 20-goal mark for first time

Noesen scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Noesen's goal-scoring has dried up significantly with just four tallies in 31 games since the start of January. Still, even with the slump, he was able to secure the first 20-goal campaign of his career with his empty-netter Wednesday. He's also matched his career high with 37 points while adding 150 shots on net, 137 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 71 appearances. Noesen is likely to spend much of his time in a middle-six role, though a spot on the second power-play unit has helped him generate more offense.