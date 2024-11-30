Stefan Noesen News: Scores go-ahead goal

Noesen scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Noesen has just one multi-game point drought in November even though he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The winger has been productive while seeing top-six minutes, earning six goals and two assists over 13 outings this month. Overall, he has 11 tallies, 20 points, 48 shots on net, 66 hits and 13 PIM through 26 appearances. His career high in goals is 14 from last year with the Hurricanes, and while he's shooting an unsustainable 22.9 percent, he's poised to shatter that mark in 2024-25.