Stefan Noesen headshot

Stefan Noesen News: Scores in win over NYI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 5:45am

Noesen scored a goal while adding seven shots, six hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Noesen is not known for being one of the Devils' most reliable performers on offense, which shouldn't be surprising given his role of being a middle-six forward. However, he seems to be trending things around following a slow start to the campaign. He has points in four of his last six appearances, notching four goals and one assist in that span.

Stefan Noesen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
