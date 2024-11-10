Stefan Noesen News: Scores in win over NYI
Noesen scored a goal while adding seven shots, six hits and a blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Noesen is not known for being one of the Devils' most reliable performers on offense, which shouldn't be surprising given his role of being a middle-six forward. However, he seems to be trending things around following a slow start to the campaign. He has points in four of his last six appearances, notching four goals and one assist in that span.
