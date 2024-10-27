Stefan Noesen News: Scores twice in Sunday's win

Noesen scored two goals on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Noesen scored the go-ahead goal at 4:42 of the second period and added a power-play tally later in the frame that stood as the game-winner. The power winger has five points over his last five games while skating in a third-line role. He's up to five goals, 11 points (three on the power play), 20 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances this season.