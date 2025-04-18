Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefan Noesen headshot

Stefan Noesen News: Slated to return for playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Noesen (rest) participated in Friday's practice session and should be available for Sunday's Game 1 against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen missed two of the last three games of the regular season due to rest purposes, but he should return to the ice for the start of the playoffs. He racked up 22 goals, 19 assists, 152 hits and 54 PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time over 78 regular-season appearances.

Stefan Noesen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now