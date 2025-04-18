Stefan Noesen News: Slated to return for playoffs

Noesen (rest) participated in Friday's practice session and should be available for Sunday's Game 1 against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen missed two of the last three games of the regular season due to rest purposes, but he should return to the ice for the start of the playoffs. He racked up 22 goals, 19 assists, 152 hits and 54 PIM while averaging 15:56 of ice time over 78 regular-season appearances.