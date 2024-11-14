Stefan Noesen News: Two more goals

Noesen scored twice Thursday in a 6-2 win over the Panthers.

He opened the scoring in the first when he banged in a rebound after a net-front battle. Noesen then buried a one-timer on the power play in the dying seconds of the second frame. He has 16 points, including nine goals, 35 shots and 51 hits in 20 games. Noesen's best season came in 2023-24 with 14 goals and 37 points (81 games). The 31-year-old is a fantasy revelation this season and worthy of deployment in most formats.