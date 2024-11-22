Fantasy Hockey
Stefan Noesen News: Two points vs. Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 10:12am

Noesen registered a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Noesen was stellar with the man advantage, finding the back of the net just 46 seconds into the second period with a tip-in and later setting up Jesper Bratt's second goal with 5:55 left in the contest. Noesen has two multi-point games in his last three outings, and he's up to six points (five goals, one assist) in nine contests since the beginning of November.

