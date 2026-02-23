Stephen Halliday News: Called up from minors
Halliday was recalled from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Halliday has appeared in 25 games for the Senators during his rookie campaign, notching four goals, seven helpers and 27 shots along the way. If Brady Tkachuk isn't back from his participation in the Winter Olympics, there could be roster spots available for both Halliday and fellow call-up Tyler Boucher against the Red Wings on Thursday.
