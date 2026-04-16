Stephen Halliday headshot

Stephen Halliday News: Little usage late in regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Halliday played in just five of the Senators' last 25 games of the regular season, including an appearance in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Halliday was a regular earlier in the season, but he ended up filling a depth role down the stretch until the Senators rested some key players. He ends his rookie year with four goals, seven assists, 34 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 30 appearances. Halliday is likely to be back in the press box for Game 1 versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Stephen Halliday
Ottawa Senators
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