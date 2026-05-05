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Stephen Halliday News: Signs two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Halliday agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.15 million contract extension with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Halliday was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, but has secured a new two-year deal with the club. In 30 appearances for the Sens this year, the 23-year-old center notched four goals, seven assists and 34 shots, including three power-play helpers. Even with a new deal in hand, Halliday could still spend some time in the minors during the 2026-27 campaign.

Stephen Halliday
Ottawa Senators
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