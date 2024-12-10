Steve Santini News: Elevated from minors
Santini was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Santini figures to serve as an emergency depth option ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton after Erik Cernak suffered an undisclosed injury versus Vancouver on Sunday. If Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) can't play, it's possible that the Bolts roll with seven defensemen, which would see Santini make his 2024-25 season debut.
