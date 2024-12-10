Fantasy Hockey
Steve Santini headshot

Steve Santini News: Elevated from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Santini was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Santini figures to serve as an emergency depth option ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton after Erik Cernak suffered an undisclosed injury versus Vancouver on Sunday. If Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) can't play, it's possible that the Bolts roll with seven defensemen, which would see Santini make his 2024-25 season debut.

Steve Santini
Tampa Bay Lightning
