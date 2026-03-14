Steve Santini News: Recalled from AHL
Santini was called up from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Santini was a healthy scratch Thursday and sent down Friday, likely for salary cap management. Santini has one assist in 10 NHL games this season. the 31-year-old veteran has spent most of the season in the AHL, producing six assists in 32 games. The Lightning placed Declan Carlile (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move.
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