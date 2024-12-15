Steve Santini News: Sent down to minors
Santini was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Santini was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 5-1 win over Seattle after playing in Thursday's 8-3 victory versus Calgary. The Lightning also returned Declan Carlile to the minors. However, it's unclear if the moves were to save money on the salary cap or if Victor Hedman (lower body) will be ready to return against Columbus on Tuesday.
