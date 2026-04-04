Steven Lorentz headshot

Steven Lorentz News: Another shorthanded snipe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:26am

Lorentz scored a goal Saturday in a 7-6 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

Lorentz wired a wrist shot from the slot while shorthanded in the first period after he forced a turnover by Anze Kopitar. Lorentz has just six goals this season, and two have come while on Toronto penalty kills. Overall, he has 16 points and 135 hits in 66 games this season.

Steven Lorentz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Lorentz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Lorentz See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
193 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: 50 Names Who Might Help
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: 50 Names Who Might Help
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
April 9, 2023
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
Author Image
Chris Morgan
May 24, 2022