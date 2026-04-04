Steven Lorentz News: Another shorthanded snipe
Lorentz scored a goal Saturday in a 7-6 overtime loss to Los Angeles.
Lorentz wired a wrist shot from the slot while shorthanded in the first period after he forced a turnover by Anze Kopitar. Lorentz has just six goals this season, and two have come while on Toronto penalty kills. Overall, he has 16 points and 135 hits in 66 games this season.
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