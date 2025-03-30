Fantasy Hockey
Steven Lorentz headshot

Steven Lorentz News: Deposits game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Lorentz scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Lorentz tallied at 11:35 of the third period to restore a lead for the Maple Leafs. His goal ended up being the game-winner, his fourth such tally this season. The 28-year-old has three points over his last seven outings and is up to seven goals, 10 helpers, 68 shots on net, 182 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 72 appearances. Lorentz continues to see limited minutes on the fourth line, so his offense could fluctuate.

