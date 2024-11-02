Steven Lorentz News: First point in 10 games

Lorentz scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

Lorentz's goal was his first point in 10 games. His ice time is limited, but he already has two goals, three points and 27 hits in 12 games this season. Last year, Lorentz had three points in 38 regular-season appearances with the Panthers. He won't offer fantasy managers much offensively, but he could lay 150-160 hits if he's in the lineup all season.