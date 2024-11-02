Fantasy Hockey
Steven Lorentz

Steven Lorentz News: First point in 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:31pm

Lorentz scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

Lorentz's goal was his first point in 10 games. His ice time is limited, but he already has two goals, three points and 27 hits in 12 games this season. Last year, Lorentz had three points in 38 regular-season appearances with the Panthers. He won't offer fantasy managers much offensively, but he could lay 150-160 hits if he's in the lineup all season.

Steven Lorentz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
