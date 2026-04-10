Steven Lorentz headshot

Steven Lorentz News: Nets goal in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lorentz scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Lorentz has scored twice over the last three games. The 29-year-old is getting a look in a third-line role after the likely season-ending injury Dakota Joshua (upper body) sustained Wednesday versus the Capitals. Lorentz has 17 points, 67 shots on net, 136 hits, 46 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 68 outings in a bottom-six role this season.

Steven Lorentz
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Lorentz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Steven Lorentz See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
197 days ago
The Week Ahead: At the Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: At the Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
February 16, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 9, 2024
Frozen Fantasy: 50 Names Who Might Help
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: 50 Names Who Might Help
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
April 9, 2023
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
NHL
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Tuesday Picks
Author Image
Chris Morgan
May 24, 2022