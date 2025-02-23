Steven Lorentz News: Picks up helper

Lorentz recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lorentz has three helpers over his last five outings. The 28-year-old is making a decent impact in a fourth-line role, but he won't have an easy time sustaining offense from that spot in the lineup. He's contributed 14 points -- his second-most in any of his five seasons -- as well as 49 shots on net, 139 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 57 appearances in 2024-25.