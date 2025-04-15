Fantasy Hockey
Steven Lorentz headshot

Steven Lorentz News: Rare goal delivers win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Lorentz scored a goal in a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

His goal stood as the winner. Lorentz beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a one-timer from the left hash marks at 14:15 of the second period. It was his eighth goal of the season. It was Lorentz's eighth goal of the season (79 games) and his first in seven games. But at the same time, he's been absolutely clutch this season -- five of his eight goals have been game winners.

