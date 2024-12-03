Steven Lorentz News: Registers assist in win

Lorentz produced an assist and six hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lorentz snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper on Fraser Minten's third-period tally. He's often been on the fourth line this season, but Lorentz has moved up to the third line over the last couple of contests. The 28-year-old forward still has limited upside on offense. He has five points, 21 shots on net, 62 hits and 22 blocked shots through 24 outings.