Steven Lorentz News: Registers assist in win
Lorentz produced an assist and six hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Lorentz snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper on Fraser Minten's third-period tally. He's often been on the fourth line this season, but Lorentz has moved up to the third line over the last couple of contests. The 28-year-old forward still has limited upside on offense. He has five points, 21 shots on net, 62 hits and 22 blocked shots through 24 outings.
