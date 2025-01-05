Steven Lorentz News: Registers assist Sunday

Lorentz notched an assist and five hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Lorentz has contributed three points over his last six outings, an improvement on the 11-game drought that preceded this stretch. The 28-year-old has been a fourth-line fixture this season, leading to limited chances to contribute offense in a top-heavy forward group. Lorentz has five goals, three assists, 33 shots on net, 109 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 41 appearances.