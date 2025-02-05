Steven Lorentz News: Slings helper in win

Lorentz provided an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Lorentz ended a four-game slump with the helper. The 28-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role, so longer droughts on offense are a possibility, though he has been more consistent since the holiday break. Lorentz is at five goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 133 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances this season.