Steven Lorentz News: Snaps 23-game goal drought

Lorentz scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win against the Islanders.

Lorentz, who hadn't found the back of the net in 23 games, pushed the Leafs ahead in the second period. His marker stood as the winner. The 28-year-old is a big-body energy fourth-line pivot who's best known for his hits (100) rather than his scoring (four goals, three assists; 38 games). Lorentz's best season came in San Jose in 2022-23 when he played 80 games, scored 10 goals (19 points) and delivered 133 hits.