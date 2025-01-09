Steven Stamkos News: Absence considered maintence

Stamkos' (undisclosed) absence from Thursday's practice was deemed maintenance according to Robby Stanley of NHL.com.

Considering Stamkos was unable to finish Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg due to his undisclosed injury, it is a little strange for the Preds to call his absence from practice a maintenance day. Still, they aren't back in action until Saturday's clash with the Capitals, so the veteran center should have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent and avoid missing any action.