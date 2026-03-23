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Steven Stamkos News: Adds another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Stamkos scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos has five points and six shots on net over his last three games. The 36-year-old continues to be productive as the Predators push for a playoff spot. He's now up to 34 goals, 56 points, 168 shots on net, 80 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-21 rating over 70 appearances. Stamkos' 20.2 shooting percentage matches his highest mark from any other season -- it was at that level in 2013-14, a season that was interrupted by injuries for the forward. He has the talent to be efficient on a high volume of shots, but given his age, Stamkos is poised for long-term regression.

Steven Stamkos
Nashville Predators
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