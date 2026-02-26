Steven Stamkos News: Adds empty-netter

Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Stamkos received the puck on a Chicago turnover and made no mistake on the empty-netter. He has 11 goals and six helpers over his last 14 outings. The 36-year-old forward is up to 29 goals, 45 points, 144 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-15 rating through 58 appearances this season. Stamkos likely doesn't have the time to approach a point-per-game pace, but he's been quite effective since late November.